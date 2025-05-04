Verstappen makes 'seven-time world champion' Hamilton reference in telling Miami Grand Prix admission

Max Verstappen has highlighted his and Lewis Hamilton's dedication to the sport, suggesting it may be why they have shared 11 world championship titles between them.

The pair were involved in a fierce championship battle in 2021, where Hamilton was stopped from claiming an unprecedented eighth world title on the final lap of the final race of the year after a controversial call from then-race director Michael Masi.

That was Verstappen's first title, but he has since gone on to add three more to his name consecutively, and already sits third in the all-time list of race victors with 64 wins, a list that Hamilton sits top of with 105.

Ahead of a crucial Saturday at the Miami Grand Prix, Verstappen pointed out that both he and Hamilton had arrived at the track ahead of any of the other drivers, suggesting that may be why they are leading this generation of F1 drivers.

In a video on Red Bull's Instagram page, Verstappen can be heard saying: "You see that by the way? Seven-time world champion, four-time world champion, the first in."

Verstappen and Hamilton a cut above the rest

While both Verstappen and Hamilton have struggled early on in 2025, Verstappen is still in the hunt for a record-equalling fifth consecutive drivers' title, despite his Red Bull team not looking like adding to their six constructors' titles.

Hamilton has had a difficult start to life as a Ferrari driver in 2025, currently sat down in seventh in the drivers' championship, but he did manage to claim a podium during the Miami GP sprint race on Saturday.

Verstappen, meanwhile, will start Sunday's main race from pole after a brilliant showing, but did finish last of the remaining runners during the sprint race after a 10-second time penalty from the stewards.

Oscar Piastri currently leads the way in this year's championship, with Lando Norris in second and Verstappen third.

