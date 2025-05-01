Sergio Perez handed major boost as FIA confirm return of key figure ahead of Miami Grand Prix - F1 News Recap
This time 12 months ago, life was pretty rosy for Sergio Perez. And with good reason too.
FIA announce surprise return for major figure ahead of Miami Grand Prix
The FIA have announced that Shaila-Ann Rao will return to the organisation ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, which has come as a surprise after her departure from F1’s governing body at the end of 2022.
How UK's warm weather is harming Max Verstappen and Red Bull's F1 season
Max Verstappen's would have expected to face quite a few road blocks in the early stages of his quest to retain his Formula 1 drivers' crown.
Lewis Hamilton told he would lose TWO F1 world titles on one condition
George Russell has cast doubt over Lewis Hamilton’s world titles at Mercedes, after the Brit claimed he would already be a world champion if he raced alongside Hamilton during the hybrid era.
Schumacher F1 lifeline emerges as Cadillac set for 'talks'
Mick Schumacher could make an F1 return after the German driver has been revealed as one of Cadillac’s 2026 seat candidates.
Sergio Perez handed major boost as FIA confirm return of key figure ahead of Miami Grand Prix - F1 News Recap
