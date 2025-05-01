Lewis Hamilton given Ferrari homework as Miami Grand Prix test revealed

Lewis Hamilton has taken on additional homework ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix in a bid to get his faltering Ferrari career up and running.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion joined the Italian giants during the off-season after calling time on a historic 12-year period at Mercedes.

But despite much excitement ahead of his debut campaign in red, he has endured a frustrating start, and has made no secret of his disappointment regarding his ongoing struggles.

Hamilton searching for solutions after Jeddah showing

Hamilton cut a distraught figure after finishing seventh last time out at the Saudi Arabia GP, admitting he is at a loss to comprehend what is going wrong.

But following the race in Jeddah, the 40-year-old wasted no time in trying to find solutions, putting in extra hours on the simulator before flying out to Florida.

Gazzetta Motori reported that Hamilton's work went beyond his usual routine of preparing for a sprint weekend.

They state that the simulator sessions saw tests carried out with 'specific emphasis on the power unit' to try and provide a more competitive car in Miami.

The Italian outlet concluded the report by lavishing the Brit with praise over his attitude to knuckle down and work harder in difficult times.

The circuit in Miami hasn't been one of Hamilton's favourites since it was added to the F1 calendar in 2022, with the Brit failing to finish higher than sixth on any of his three outings.

He currently sits seventh in the drivers' standings, 16 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, and seven behind the man who replaced him at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli.

While he continues to have the full support of his team boss Fred Vasseur, it has been suggested that he may look to cut his Ferrari career short if he is unable to make the improvements required to consistently challenge at the top of the order.

