Kelly Piquet shows off baby Verstappen bump as due date nears

Kelly Piquet has given fans an updated glimpse of her baby bump as she continues the countdown to the upcoming arrival of her little bundle of joy.

Piquet is expecting her first child with four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen any day now, with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko previously revealing news was expected in 'early May' over the new arrival.

Piquet enjoyed a spectacular baby shower on her partner's Monaco yacht earlier this month in the company of close friends and family, with footage shared on social media leading many to believe the baby's gender had been revealed.

Now, the Brazilian model has taken to Instagram over the weekend to share photos of her - and puppy Nino - enjoying some last-minute relaxation before the fun and games begin, writing: "Lazy Sunday with my bestie," as she cradled the dog.

Verstappen looks forward to exciting new chapter

Verstappen has made no secret of his excitement as he prepares to become a father for the first time, jokingly admitting that he might have trouble coping with sleepless nights.

Verstappen previously swore he would not miss any races over the baby's birth, but he can ill-afford to take too much time off if he wishes to keep his dream of becoming a five-time champion alive.

Heading into this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, the Dutchman sits third in the drivers' standings behind early pace-setter Oscar Piastri and last year's runner-up, Lando Norris.

Having celebrated victory just once in five outings this season, speculation is mounting that he has become disillusioned at Red Bull and is seeking a new challenge.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have been tipped as likely destinations should he decide to move on, but the 27-year-old has so far refused to add any fuel to the fire regarding his future plans.

Verstappen's focus for now is on improving results on the track with Red Bull, and he will hope this week's return to a circuit at which he has won twice will spark a much-needed change in fortunes.

