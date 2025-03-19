Verstappen shares fatherhood fears ahead of Kelly Piquet baby arrival

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed one of his main concerns ahead of the arrival of his new baby later this year.

The Dutchman's partner, Kelly Piquet, announced that she was pregnant back in December, with their first child expected to be born midway through the 2025 F1 season.

Despite excitement building over the new addition to the family, Verstappen's mind was fixed firmly on the track at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix as he got his 2025 campaign up and running.

The 27-year-old is targeting a fifth consecutive world drivers' title with Red Bull this season, but will have his work cut out to get the better of early pace-setter Lando Norris, who clinched victory in Melbourne on Sunday.

Verstappen prepares for first child with Kelly Piquet

The result represented a positive start to the Red Bull star's title defence, and he will hope to be the one standing on the top step of the podium at this weekend's Chinese GP.

While he is certainly confident of his ability to deliver on the track, he seems a little more cautious when it comes to how to handle the challenges involved with looking after a newborn.

The 65-time race winner recently took some time to sign autographs and chat with fans, and after being congratulated on his exciting news, was asked if he was prepared to spend several nights without getting much sleep.

His short response suggested he is perhaps slightly apprehensive about what is to come as he said: "I hope [I'll get] a little bit."

Piquet already has one daughter with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat called Penelope, who has frequently been spotted in the paddock supporting Verstappen alongside her mother.

