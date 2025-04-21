Vettel tipped for stunning Red Bull return as Verstappen to Mercedes update issued - F1 Recap
Vettel tipped for stunning Red Bull return as Verstappen to Mercedes update issued - F1 Recap
Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has tipped Sebastian Vettel to make a return to the Red Bull Formula 1 team, naming him as an 'ideal successor' for his current role.
➡️ READ MORE
Toto Wolff issues Max Verstappen to Mercedes update
Toto Wolff has provided a conclusive response as to whether Mercedes are planning to sign Max Verstappen after the champion’s recent Red Bull struggles.
➡️ READ MORE
The next Verstappen? New RECORD breaker could emerge from Red Bull talent drought
Red Bull's Formula 1 team currently boasts a driver who year-on-year is cementing his name among the sport's greats. But could their next great already be in place ready for when Verstappen eventually leaves the team?
➡️ READ MORE
Racer left in TEARS after LeMans 24 hour crash in final moments while leading
A motorcycle racer crashed while in the lead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Motorcycle race, less than an hour away from the finish line.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 2025 Standings: Sainz overtakes Red Bull star as NEW championship leader crowned
A stunning drive from Williams' Carlos Sainz saw him rise above Yuki Tsunoda in the Formula 1 drivers' championship, as Oscar Piastri took over the lead from team-mate Lando Norris.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Vettel tipped for stunning Red Bull return as Verstappen to Mercedes update issued - F1 Recap
- 2 hours ago
Former Red Bull star shocked by 'absurd' Brundle advice
- 3 hours ago
Angela Cullen joins race winner in star-studded 'reunion'
- Yesterday 21:55
F1 champion hints at HARSH penalty for rival after Saudi Grand Prix near miss
- Yesterday 20:59
Horner produces stunning evidence to dispute Verstappen penalty
- Yesterday 19:59
- 1
Toto Wolff issues Max Verstappen to Mercedes update
- Yesterday 18:56
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun