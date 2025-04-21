Vettel tipped for stunning Red Bull return as Verstappen to Mercedes update issued - F1 Recap

close global

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has tipped Sebastian Vettel to make a return to the Red Bull Formula 1 team, naming him as an 'ideal successor' for his current role.

Toto Wolff issues Max Verstappen to Mercedes update

Toto Wolff has provided a conclusive response as to whether Mercedes are planning to sign Max Verstappen after the champion’s recent Red Bull struggles.

The next Verstappen? New RECORD breaker could emerge from Red Bull talent drought

Red Bull's Formula 1 team currently boasts a driver who year-on-year is cementing his name among the sport's greats. But could their next great already be in place ready for when Verstappen eventually leaves the team?

Racer left in TEARS after LeMans 24 hour crash in final moments while leading

A motorcycle racer crashed while in the lead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Motorcycle race, less than an hour away from the finish line.

F1 2025 Standings: Sainz overtakes Red Bull star as NEW championship leader crowned

A stunning drive from Williams' Carlos Sainz saw him rise above Yuki Tsunoda in the Formula 1 drivers' championship, as Oscar Piastri took over the lead from team-mate Lando Norris.

F1 Standings

