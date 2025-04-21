Racer left in TEARS after LeMans 24 hour crash in final moments while leading

A motorcycle racer crashed while in the lead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Motorcycle race, less than an hour away from the finish line.

Spanish racer Roman Ramos slid off the track in the rain, meaning his Kawasaki Webike Trickstar team were not able to claim success, with YART Yamaha taking full advantage to claim victory in the iconic event.

Ramos was able to get his bike out of the gravel and the team got up and running once more, finishing the race in second, one minute and 37 seconds behind the eventual winners.

After the incident, Ramos was seen in tears in the pit lane, as were a number of the team's mechanics, in a video posted on the FIM Endurance Championship's official X page.

YART Yamaha claim Le Mans success

The YART Yamaha was ridden to victory by Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika, Jason O’Halloran, and reserve rider Robin Mulhauser.

24 Heures Motos is one of the most legendary events in the Endurance FIM World Championship, and has been on the racing calendar since 1978.

Just like its World Endurance Championship (WEC) counterpart, teams have to complete as many laps as they can within 24 hours, proving to be an incredible test of endurance for bikes, teams and riders.

The WEC race is the oldest active endurance racing event in the world, having been running since 1923, and this year takes place between June 11-15.

2025's event will see former F1 drivers Jenson Button, Felipe Nasr, Nyck de Vries, Kamui Kobayashi, Sebastien Buemi and Kevin Magnussen among the 186 racers.

LEADER DOWN IN THE FINAL MOMENTS 🤯



YART @yamaharacingcom take the lead and aim to ride it home whilst @kwt_japan get back out into P2 👀#FIMEWC | #24hMotos pic.twitter.com/guwrc7HpQI — FIM EWC (@FIM_EWC) April 20, 2025

