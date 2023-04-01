Stuart Hodge

Saturday 1 April 2023 23:35

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were seen in an intense exchange after the qualifying session for the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen warns he might QUIT Formula 1

Max Verstappen has warned that he "won't be here for long" if more changes are made to race weekends.

Angela Cullen reveals secret Lewis Hamilton trait

Angela Cullen has revealed a tell-tale sign for when Lewis Hamilton is getting himself "in the zone" to put in a red-hot qualifying lap.

Kravitz: 'Lonely' Ricciardo cuts sad figure on Red Bull pit wall

Daniel Ricciardo seems "lonely" in his new position as Red Bull reserve driver, according to pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz.

Russell reacts to 'massive' pit lane fire

George Russell has reacted to a 'massive' pit lane fire during the Supercars race that supports F1 at the Australian Grand Prix.

Masi responds to accusations of 'ruining Hamilton's legacy'

Former FIA race director Michael Masi has responded to the suggestion that he 'ruined Lewis Hamilton's legacy' with his decision-making at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

