close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton dominate F1...just not the way they wanted to

Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton dominate F1...just not the way they wanted to

Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton dominate F1...just not the way they wanted to

Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton dominate F1...just not the way they wanted to

Ferrari have snapped up a Formula 1 award for the fourth time this season, this time with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The team's different strategy with Hamilton's car at the Bahrain Grand Prix resulted in the Brit being able to go on to achieve a fifth-place finish, having originally started the race down in ninth after a poor qualifying performance.

Now, it's been revealed that Hamilton's pit stop on lap 32 of the race was the fastest of the whole race, with the team's mechanics notching up an impressive time of 2.16 seconds.

It means that Ferrari took home the DHL Motorsports fastest pit stop award for the fourth consecutive race, maintaining their dominance over the rest of the field in that category with a 100 per cent record so far in 2025.

Ferrari show signs of improvement

While neither Hamilton nor team-mate Charles Leclerc were able to challenge for the victory in Bahrain, they did find themselves comfortably in the top five, and challenging for the podium positions.

Leclerc managed to get past championship leader Lando Norris, and held him off for several laps, before eventually finishing fourth, one place ahead of Hamilton.

It represents a shift from the first few races of the season, where both drivers had fallen well short of the podium positions, Leclerc's fourth-place result in Japan largely seeming to be an outlier in a rather dismal start to the season for both drivers.

Hamilton admitted after the race that he had 'learned a lot' about his Ferrari in Bahrain, boding well for the next few races, while the team's strategy success was vital in keeping the Red Bulls and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly behind.

While Hamilton may not have had the start to his Ferrari career that he would have wanted, four pit stop wins out of four in 2025, and a team that appear to be making more of the right strategy calls than in previous seasons, shows that Ferrari may now have turned a corner.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner issues Red Bull statement as FIA announce late disqualification

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves Mercedes got lucky at Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves Mercedes got lucky at Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen demoted after shock Bahrain Grand Prix result
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen demoted after shock Bahrain Grand Prix result

  • Yesterday 12:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 drivers have phones confiscated at Bahrain GP afterparty

  • 38 minutes ago
Ferrari

Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton dominate F1...just not the way they wanted to

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher gives Max Verstappen Red Bull exit deadline

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner issues Red Bull statement as FIA announce late disqualification

  • Today 15:47
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Jeddah

  • Today 14:54
F1 Academy 2025

New wildcard driver entry announced for Jeddah

  • Today 13:54
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x