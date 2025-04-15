Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton dominate F1...just not the way they wanted to

Ferrari have snapped up a Formula 1 award for the fourth time this season, this time with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The team's different strategy with Hamilton's car at the Bahrain Grand Prix resulted in the Brit being able to go on to achieve a fifth-place finish, having originally started the race down in ninth after a poor qualifying performance.

Now, it's been revealed that Hamilton's pit stop on lap 32 of the race was the fastest of the whole race, with the team's mechanics notching up an impressive time of 2.16 seconds.

It means that Ferrari took home the DHL Motorsports fastest pit stop award for the fourth consecutive race, maintaining their dominance over the rest of the field in that category with a 100 per cent record so far in 2025.

Ferrari show signs of improvement

While neither Hamilton nor team-mate Charles Leclerc were able to challenge for the victory in Bahrain, they did find themselves comfortably in the top five, and challenging for the podium positions.

Leclerc managed to get past championship leader Lando Norris, and held him off for several laps, before eventually finishing fourth, one place ahead of Hamilton.

It represents a shift from the first few races of the season, where both drivers had fallen well short of the podium positions, Leclerc's fourth-place result in Japan largely seeming to be an outlier in a rather dismal start to the season for both drivers.

Hamilton admitted after the race that he had 'learned a lot' about his Ferrari in Bahrain, boding well for the next few races, while the team's strategy success was vital in keeping the Red Bulls and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly behind.

While Hamilton may not have had the start to his Ferrari career that he would have wanted, four pit stop wins out of four in 2025, and a team that appear to be making more of the right strategy calls than in previous seasons, shows that Ferrari may now have turned a corner.

