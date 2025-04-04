FIA reveal 21-driver entry list at Japanese Grand Prix

As the on-track action got underway at Suzuka on Friday, there may have been a driver who fans were less familiar with ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Alpine opted to initiate one of their four mandatory rookie driver practice runs on Friday, swapping out F1 star Jack Doohan for one of their multiple reserve drivers, Ryo Hirakawa.

The Enstone-based outfit maintains that they initially announced the decision in January, but the choice has not helped to quiet rumours that Doohan's seat is at risk after a disappointing start to his first full F1 season.

As a result of Hirakawa's appearance at his home grand prix in FP1, the official FIA driver entry list for Japan had 21 stars lined up instead of the usual 20.

Why do F1 teams swap drivers during free practice?

It was confirmed in an official document that Japanese star Hirakawa would be completing the session with Alpine, before Doohan then stepped back into his car for FP2.

Nevertheless, the swap is a routine act in F1 to give talented stars of the future more track time and experience during free practice sessions.

Previously, F1 teams had to field a rookie in each of their cars at least once during practice sessions, but that has now increased to twice per car, with Hirakawa announced as just one replacement of many for this season.

Despite being a proud winner of the illustrious 24 Hours of Le Mans, this weekend's FP1 stint marks only the second occasion that Hirakawa has driven an F1 car during a grand prix weekend, having previously completed FP1 for McLaren in Abu Dhabi last season.

Friday's session saw him improve on his Abu Dhabi finish of P14, completing the practice session in P12 at Suzuka on Friday.

