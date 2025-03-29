close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Ricciardo triumph diminished as ‘threatening’ Red Bull call revealed - F1 Recap

Ricciardo triumph diminished as ‘threatening’ Red Bull call revealed - F1 Recap

Ricciardo triumph diminished as ‘threatening’ Red Bull call revealed - F1 Recap

Ricciardo triumph diminished as ‘threatening’ Red Bull call revealed - F1 Recap

After Oscar Piastri’s commanding victory in China last weekend, Daniel Ricciardo is no longer the Australian driver whose name is on everyone's lips. But is the young McLaren star diminishing Ricciardo's status?

➡️ READ MORE

Ex-Red Bull F1 star reveals 'threatening' Marko call

An Ex-Red Bull F1 star has revealed the ‘threatening’ call he received from Helmut Marko during his junior career, following a recent discussion about the team's drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes blame Hamilton incident for Antonelli problem

A vital member of the Mercedes Formula 1 team has revealed the reason why Kimi Antonelli faced an unfortunate struggle at the Chinese Grand Prix last weekend, blaming it on an incident involving Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE

Hot body, sweat and champagne: Brundle on how F1 drivers smell

Martin Brundle’s F1 knowledge was truly tested when he was asked which driver smelt the best in a recent Sky Sports interview...

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star celebrates engagement in stunning social media post

F1 TV presenter Laura Winter has celebrated her engagement with her partner Louie-Paul Jaspal on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes McLaren Daniel Ricciardo Oscar Piastri Helmut Marko
Hamilton labelled ‘demanding’ as stunning Ferrari disqualification warning issued - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton labelled ‘demanding’ as stunning Ferrari disqualification warning issued - F1 Recap

  • March 28, 2025 23:55
Ricciardo return demand issued as Verstappen ‘shaken’ by Red Bull axing - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo return demand issued as Verstappen ‘shaken’ by Red Bull axing - F1 Recap

  • March 27, 2025 23:57
  • 1

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo triumph diminished as ‘threatening’ Red Bull call revealed - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Verstappen ALREADY beaten by Tsunoda in Red Bull mind games

  • 2 hours ago
Analysis

Ricciardo F1 triumph diminished after China result... and more could follow

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win tarnished after disqualification decision

  • Yesterday 20:56
Red Bull

Ex-Red Bull F1 star reveals 'threatening' Marko call

  • Yesterday 19:58
F1 Social

F1 star celebrates engagement in stunning social media post

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x