Hot body, sweat and champagne: Brundle on how F1 drivers smell

Martin Brundle’s F1 knowledge was truly tested when he was asked which driver smelt the best in a recent Sky Sports interview.

The former driver turned pundit may be able to provide audiences with technical and paddock insight during Sky's F1 coverage, but during a Q&A with his colleague Naomi Schiff, Brundle's knowledge was tested when asked which F1 driver he thought smelt the best.

Originally, Brundle was taken aback when asked the question but responded like a professional with the comment: "I don’t go around smelling them. None of them smell bad as far as I’m aware."

Schiff was quick to remind Brundle that he mainly spoke to drivers when they had just jumped out of the car, to which he quickly stated: "That’s the worst smell in the world. Whether it’s on you or somebody you’re talking to. The mixture of hot body, sweat and champagne. It’s horrible, isn’t it?"

Brundle delivers verdict on best smelling F1 driver

When Schiff asked from a distance who Brundle thought smelt the best, he decided to settle on the driver he thought was the coolest on the grid.

"Well Lewis is the coolest guy isn’t he, when it comes to fashion. I’m going to say Lewis [Hamilton] because he is Mr. Dapper isn’t he," Brundle said.

Unable to provide a conclusive response to the original question, Schiff remarked that they will have to find out who the best-smelling driver is throughout the season, to which Brundle provided a light-hearted response.

"So, if you see me going up and sniffing drivers, you’ll know why," he added.

Brundle is well known for his pre-race grid walk, where he attempts to interview celebrities and drivers as they prepare for lights out on a Sunday; but perhaps his famous segment could contain a bizarre new feature after this interview with Schiff.

