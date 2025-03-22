FIA confirm punishment after Max Verstappen incident at Chinese GP

The FIA have announced an official decision over an incident involving reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and rookie Isack Hadjar during the Chinese Grand Prix race weekend.

The four-time drivers' title holder has gotten off to a shaky start so far this season, not appearing confident over Red Bull's chances in 2025.

The F1 family's junior outfit, Racing Bulls, have surprisingly shown a bit more promise than Christian Horner's team across the Chinese GP weekend, with driver duo Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda qualifying P7 and P9 respectively.

Racing Bulls won't be able to describe the second round as the perfect race weekend however, after 20-year-old Hadjar suffered a near miss in the pit lane with Verstappen in Q3, with the FIA now fining the junior outfit €5,000 for the unsafe release on Saturday.

FIA Racing Bulls decision in full

During the final qualifying round, Racing Bulls still had both drivers in the top 10 but then made an error in how they released Hadjar back onto the track.

Following an investigation into the incident between Hadjar and Verstappen in the pits, F1's governing body heard from the driver of Car 6 and Car 1, along with their team representatives, where in-car video evidence was reviewed.

The FIA then determined that Hadjar had followed the instructions of his team, leaving the garage but being released directly into the path of Verstappen in doing so.

After the Red Bull had to take evasive action to avoid a collision, Racing Bulls accepted that they had made a mistake and in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code, a fine of €5,000 was imposed to the team.

Trouble at Red Bull?

Shanghai hosted the first of six sprint races for 2025, where Verstappen and his Red Bull team narrowly missed out on a P2 finish after McLaren star Oscar Piastri capitalised on the Dutchman's tyre degradation, overtaking him with just four laps to go in the 100km race.

Although the Dutchman still earned vital championship points for finishing third behind Lewis Hamilton and Piastri, he headed into qualifying later on that day bemoaning the performance of his RB21.

Verstappen could only drag his Red Bull machinery across the line as the fourth fastest car in qualifying, meaning he will line up behind both McLarens and the Mercedes of George Russell for the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Dutchman's new team-mate, Liam Lawson, finished both qualifying sessions in Shanghai in last place, triggering further concern over his failure to adapt to the tricky conditions of taking up the second Red Bull F1 seat.

