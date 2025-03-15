Here's how you can watch the highlights of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE.

Formula 1 returns to kick off the new campaign with the first race weekend of the season at Albert Park Circuit, as the stars of 2025 prepare with qualifying today (Saturday, March 15) ahead of the main event tomorrow (Sunday, March 16).

Seven-time champion Hamilton and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc will both make their competitive debuts in the SF-25 in front of thousands of adoring fans in Melbourne.

Home favourite Oscar Piastri will once again be piloting the competitive papaya machinery alongside Lando Norris, with the McLaren duo eager to retain their team's spot at the top of the constructors' standings following their championship victory in 2024.

Reigning drivers' champion Max Verstappen got off to a nightmare start in Melbourne earlier in the weekend, so it's all to play for in the first round of the new campaign.

Here is how you can watch the season opener at the Australian GP for free!

Lewis Hamilton will compete in his first race with Ferrari this weekend

Will McLaren remain the strongest F1 team on the grid in 2025?

What time is F1 on Channel 4?

Highlights for the Australian Grand Prix Qualifying are set to be broadcast at the much more sociable time of 10:30am on Saturday, March 15 after the session was shown live on Sky F1 at 5am.

If you want to catch the highlights of the main race, they are shown for free on Channel 4 at 1pm on Sunday, showcasing what went down in the first grand prix of the 2025 season.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

