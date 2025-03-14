Hamilton and Verstappen subject to FIA inspection at Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton was one driver who was subject to an FIA inspection during practice at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

Hamilton is making his grand prix debut with Ferrari in Melbourne as the 2025 season gets underway at the Albert Park Circuit.

The seven-time champion decided to make the move to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond and is hoping to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship title before his legendary career comes to an end.

He was a little behind team-mate Charles Leclerc during Friday's practice sessions and was also one of 18 drivers, alongside former rival Max Verstappen, to be subject to a random FIA inspection.

FIA announce car inspections

An official FIA document revealed that the tyre starting pressures of Hamilton, Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon and thirteen others on the grid were checked as part of random inspections conducted by the sport's governing body.

Hamilton and Verstappen are likely to be two of the drivers challenging for victory in Melbourne, in what appears to be a wide-open championship battle.

Verstappen is aiming for his fifth consecutive title win in 2025, while the two McLaren stars of Norris and Piastri are arguably the favourites following the papaya team's 2024 constructors' championship victory.

There are several rule changes that have been implemented by the FIA for the 2025 season, but these random inspections were routine and happen at every race weekend.

It was revealed by the FIA that all items that were checked throughout the FP1 session, 'were found to be in conformity with the 2025 FIA Formula 1 technical regulations'.

