Lando Norris has revealed he asked McLaren CEO Zak Brown "many times" to bring back the team's iconic silver and red livery from the late 2000s, claiming the look was the reason he began supporting McLaren as a child.

McLaren's last championship came in 2008 when Lewis Hamilton won five races in the MP4-23 to grab his first world title by just one point over Ferrari's Felipe Massa.

The Woking-based outfit has since struggled to challenge for a title, looking for a way to reclaim its glory days for over a decade.

McLaren used silver, black, and red colours as part of its sponsorship by Vodafone before racing in all silver in 2014 - though a reversion to a more classic look came in 2015.

The Papaya colour scheme was a nostalgic move to hark back to the team's foundations and has been present since 2017.

Norris: This is what got me into F1

McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, 2008

In a conversation with GQ’s Adam Baidawi, Lando Norris said that McLaren’s "cool" Vodafone-style livery piqued his interest in F1 as a kid, and now he hopes to see the iconic silver and red colours return.

"This is what got me into F1,” said Norris, "I’ve asked Zak many times to go back to this."

