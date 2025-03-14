F1 legend issues Taylor Swift romance verdict

Formula 1 commentator and legend David Croft has issued a surprise verdict over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance.

The Sky Sports F1 pundit arose as an unlikely Swiftie last season when light-hearted rumours surfaced that the singer was dating Fernando Alonso (yes, that really was a thing).

Croft proceeded to cram as many Taylor Swift references into his commentary as possible during the ongoing speculation and has since appeared to have gone from being a casual follower of the pop sensation to a full fanatic.

The commentator even attended the Eras Tour in 2024, decked out in Taylor Swift merchandise as he appeared to have the evening of his life in a series of social media snaps.

Fernando Alonso was jokingly 'linked' to Taylor Swift in 2024

Sky F1 commentator David Croft is a proud Swiftie

Crofty delivers thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix this weekend, the event's official TikTok account posted a video of an interviewer wandering around the paddock asking F1 stars random questions.

These included asking James Vowles his favourite type of punctuation, Alex Albon his least favourite shape and whether Pierre Gasly used dental floss.

Red Bull stars Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson were not willing to participate in the fun and games however, with Lawson not responding to the interviewer and his champion team-mate answering 'I don't know and I don't really care' when quizzed over the potential of a reverse F1 grid.

When eventually met with Crofty, however, the Sky F1 star was of course asked about Taylor Swift. As the paddock's most open Swiftie, Croft was queried over the singer's relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

When asked if he thought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will last the year, Crofty replied: "I hope so! They look happy together.

Crofty then appeared to show some concern when he asked: "Why would they not? What do you know that I don't?"

