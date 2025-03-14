F1 2025: Huge crash brings out second red flag at Australian GP

Practice for the Australian Grand Prix was red flagged for a second time on Friday after one of the F1 grid's new drivers crashed heavily.

Three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain didn't see a single major crash, but the first session of the season in Australia saw drivers pushing harder than in testing.

Oliver Bearman was the driver in question, running wide onto gravel before his car bottomed out and snapped around, demolishing the right rear of his Haas.

Bearman was swiftly on the radio to reassure his team that he was unharmed, returning to the pitlane in the medical car as his mechanics gear up to get his car repaired before FP2 in just a few hours.

Bearman raced for both Haas and Ferrari in 2024

Impressive performances as a stand-in driver earned Bearman a full-time role

Why did Ollie Bearman crash in Australia?

Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz said: “Down in the Haas garage, Ollie Bearman has arrived back in the medical car. He was dropped off so the doctors are happy, he was met by his trainer who has taken him out the back.

“But oh dear. Ollie, Ollie, Ollie – poor Ollie. Didn’t know who it was going to be as the first one to find the barrier , but a lot of work still to do.”

Adding further context to the crash, Kravitz wondered whether the team's testing approach played a part.

“Haas have not done a single lap in testing on low fuel on the softest tyres…I'm not blaming the team, it was just a driver mistake.”

