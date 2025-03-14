F1 2025: Huge crash brings out second red flag at Australian GP
F1 2025: Huge crash brings out second red flag at Australian GP
Practice for the Australian Grand Prix was red flagged for a second time on Friday after one of the F1 grid's new drivers crashed heavily.
Three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain didn't see a single major crash, but the first session of the season in Australia saw drivers pushing harder than in testing.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hits out at rule as FIA BAN verdict issued
READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix session red flagged by BIZARRE issue
Oliver Bearman was the driver in question, running wide onto gravel before his car bottomed out and snapped around, demolishing the right rear of his Haas.
Bearman was swiftly on the radio to reassure his team that he was unharmed, returning to the pitlane in the medical car as his mechanics gear up to get his car repaired before FP2 in just a few hours.
F1 PRACTICE TODAY: Australian GP start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Why did Ollie Bearman crash in Australia?
Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz said: “Down in the Haas garage, Ollie Bearman has arrived back in the medical car. He was dropped off so the doctors are happy, he was met by his trainer who has taken him out the back.
“But oh dear. Ollie, Ollie, Ollie – poor Ollie. Didn’t know who it was going to be as the first one to find the barrier , but a lot of work still to do.”
Adding further context to the crash, Kravitz wondered whether the team's testing approach played a part.
“Haas have not done a single lap in testing on low fuel on the softest tyres…I'm not blaming the team, it was just a driver mistake.”
READ MORE: FIA summon Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari at Australian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Hamilton stunned as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia
- 59 minutes ago
F1 2025: Huge crash brings out second red flag at Australian GP
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix session red flagged by BIZARRE issue
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen in fresh FIA blast as Red Bull chief Horner calls HQ meeting - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:42
Australian GP 'LEAK' winner of F1 season opener
- Yesterday 22:54
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari absence strikes Australian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 21:55