Verstappen in fresh FIA blast as Red Bull chief Horner calls HQ meeting - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has started his 2025 Formula One season by brandishing an FIA rule as 'silly' ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Horner summons Red Bull HQ meeting
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has gathered many of the team's key figures for an important meeting ahead of the new season.
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari absence strikes Australian GP
An unprecedented absence for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc has been noted at the Australian Grand Prix.
Red Bull F1 boss issues early driver replacement verdict
Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has hinted that a 2025 F1 star could be replaced early.
F1 movie drops stunning NEW trailer ahead of release date
The official Formula 1 film has unveiled another stunning trailer ahead of its summer release date as the 2025 season prepares to get underway.
