Horner summons Red Bull HQ meeting

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has gathered many of the team's key figures for an important meeting ahead of the new season.

The 2025 campaign begins this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix, where Red Bull will hope to make a positive start in their bid to regain their constructors' crown.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen involved in dispute as FIA BAN verdict issued

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton absence poses concerning F1 issue

The Milton Keynes-based outfit endured a difficult season last time out, with the team experiencing a drastic drop-off in performance.

Although Max Verstappen still won the drivers' championship, the team's performance struggles allowed both eventual champions McLaren and Ferrari to take full advantage, with Red Bull ending the year in third spot in the constructors' standings.

That prompted a change in driver lineup, with Liam Lawson coming in to replace Sergio Perez for 2025 after catching the eye during a brief stint at Racing Bulls.

READ MORE: Geri Halliwell says farewell to Christian Horner for US adventure

Horner hoping for better 2025

It wasn't smooth sailing for Horner away from the track either, having seen several important team members depart, including the likes of design guru Adrian Newey.

But optimism is high within the camp that this can be the start of an exciting new chapter for Red Bull, and before he jetted off for Melbourne, Horner gathered everyone at the team's headquarters to take stock ahead of the next challenge.

Writing on his Instagram page, Horner said: "Fantastic to see so many members of the team for a pre-season brief at home in Milton Keynes this week.

"The RBTG Campus has delivered a great deal of hard work and effort this winter and it was great to gather with everyone to reflect on this as part of our pre-season brief before we go racing again.

"Next stop Melbourne! @redbullracing."

READ MORE: Vettel leads emotional Schumacher tribute