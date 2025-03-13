F1 boss makes major announcement on future

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has extended his contract until 2029, it has been officially announced.

Former Ferrari team principal Domenicali has held his role since 2021, and is looking forward to his fifth season in the role that he took over from Chase Carey.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen involved in dispute as FIA BAN verdict issued

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton absence poses concerning F1 issue

This year's F1 action kicks off at the Albert Park Circuit this weekend for the Australian Grand Prix, with all of the sport's dignitaries expected to be there for the season-opening event.

Max Verstappen is looking to claim his fifth consecutive world championship title in 2025, but is expected to face some stiff competition from the likes of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and old rival Lewis Hamilton, who has made the switch to Ferrari.

Stefano Domenicali is the chief executive of Formula 1

Domencali extends contract

Since Liberty Media took over as F1 rights holders in 2017, the sport has grown exponentially, and Domenicali has been a key part of that.

2024 and 2025 are the joint-longest F1 seasons in history, with 24 races, while 2023 previously held that record too.

More and more countries are putting their names forward to host F1 races due to the popularity of the sport among populations, and F1 heads to 21 different countries in 2025.

Now, Domenicali has had his contract extended by Liberty Media, and has signed up to take the sport through until at least the end of the 2029 season.

Speaking in an official statement, the Italian said: "I am honoured to continue to lead this incredible sport, which I love and has been part of my life since my childhood and grateful to the Liberty Media team for their trust.

"Together, with all the relevant F1 stakeholders, we will continue to serve the best interest of our fans, as they are the heartbeat of everything we do. The passion, the energy and the adrenaline are the fuel that powers me every day to give my absolute best to Formula 1."

READ MORE: F1 team announce major signing debut in official statement