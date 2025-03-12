Ricciardo in Australian GP announcement as F1 team issue DEBUT update - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has made a major announcement ahead of this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

F1 team announce major signing debut in official statement

The official debut for one star of the Formula 1 paddock has been confirmed with an announcement made by his new team.

Sky Sports F1 confirm 2025 lineup in official announcement

Sky Sports have confirmed their official Formula 1 presenting and punditry lineup for 2025 ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

Verstappen team radio demand issued on eve of Australian Grand Prix

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been handed a team radio demand just days ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Christian Horner issues official Red Bull statement as team change confirmed

Christian Horner has issued an official statement after Red Bull announced a partnership change for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

