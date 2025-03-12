Verstappen team radio demand issued on eve of Australian Grand Prix

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been handed a team radio demand just days ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The 2025 campaign kicks off at Albert Park Circuit this weekend, where Verstappen and his Red Bull team will aim to put rumours to rest over their machinery struggles following the exit of technical legend Adrian Newey.

The Dutchman will also head out in front of the Australian fans this weekend in his first race with new team-mate Liam Lawson, who was handed a promotion up to the main team to replace an underperforming Sergio Perez.

Both Verstappen and Lawson will be hoping that Christian Horner's outfit have provided them with a championship-contending car to take the fight to title favourites McLaren after their victory in the constructors standings last year.

Verstappen managed to maintain his crown in the drivers' championship in 2024, but it was no secret that the 27-year-old struggled significantly more at the wheel of the Red Bull last season than in previous years, often taking to his team radio to lament the failings of his F1 car.

Max Verstappen has delivered his fair share of testy team radio messages

Verstappen risks having vital points deducted if he swears during F1 events in 2025

Clear verdict delivered after FIA swearing warning

In 2024, Verstappen was subject to a series of FIA punishments which triggered controversy, but one topic which still has many F1 fans divided is the new FIA regulation which could see drivers have points deducted for using X-rated language.

Last season, the four-time champion was handed a community service-style penalty for labelling his Red Bull as 'f****d' in a press conference, and ahead of the 2025 campaign, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem even posed the idea of getting rid of team radio altogether to avoid spreading foul-mouthed outbursts from drivers.

With just days to go until the sport kicks off the new season with the Australian Grand Prix, fans have had their say in our GPFans poll over whether team radio should still be made available to the public.

In a landslide victory, 94 per cent of voters stated that they want to hear Verstappen's rants to his Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, opting to keep the channel open to the public.

Just 4 per cent sided with Ben Sulayem's suggestion that the sport would perhaps be better without the radio feed being broadcast to viewers at home.

