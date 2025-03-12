Christian Horner issues official Red Bull statement as team change confirmed
Christian Horner has issued an official statement after Red Bull announced a partnership change for the 2025 Formula 1 season.
The 51-year-old heads into the upcoming season with several amendments to his championship winning team, with Max Verstappen receiving a new team-mate in the form of Liam Lawson following Sergio Perez’s exit.
Furthermore, key team members who were instrumental to Red Bull’s championship success have moved to rival teams for 2025, with Adrian Newey now Aston Martin’s managing technical partner and Jonathan Wheatley set to become Sauber team principal.
The 2025 season also marks Red Bull’s final year with power unit supplier Honda, before the Milton-Keynes squad manufacture their own engines from 2026.
Horner announces new Red Bull F1 partnership
Ahead of Red Bull’s first race of the 2025 season at the Australian Grand Prix, Horner has announced a new partnership in an official team statement.
Portable power brand mophie have joined Red Bull as an official team supplier, where the pair will collaborate on a range of products available to fans of the team.
Alongside the announcement, Horner also released a statement on the new partnership as Red Bull’s team principal and CEO.
"The Formula 1 season is an intense journey across the globe, and having the right equipment makes a big difference," Horner said.
"We're excited to have mophie on board, providing our team with portable power solutions that help us stay connected and prepared, whether we’re at the track or traveling between races. This collaboration is more than just products—it’s about keeping us charged up for victory."
