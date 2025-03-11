close global

Best F1 Fantasy Team Names: Funny names and puns for the 2025 season

The 2025 Formula 1 season is just days away, and that means it's time to start fine-tuning your fantasy F1 teams for the new year.

No more 'Team [your surname]' here, making it clear to everyone in your league that you're probably going to start forgetting to set your lineup after the first week or two. Let's look the part, eh?

Of course, you've got a $100m budget to pick five drivers and two constructors. Sounds simple, right?

But then, if you want Lando Norris, he's going to set you back $29m. If you want to pick his McLaren team as well, that's another $30m. Reckon you can fill the other five slots for a total of $41m? That's a lot of Sauber...

But look, you'll be chopping and changing your team all year once we know who's actually quick on the track in Australia. It's the team name that you need to nail down early.

Good job the team at GPFans have you covered, then.

Before we look at the best choices for this year, you can see if any of last year's names take your fancy. Want even more? There's 2023, too! Just for you though, and with the grid changing up a bit, we've tried to come up with some new ones on top of those...

What are the best Fantasy F1 team names for 2025?

TKMax
Grin and Bearman It
Sonic the Hadjhog
My Son Is Also Called Bortoleto
Fast Lance Saloon
Andrea Stella Artois
Curious George Russell
Silver Arrows Playbook
(You Gotta) Pay the Stroll Toll
Sainz Baked Beans
I Can Doohan It With A Broken Heart
Whiskey in Hadjar
Make Doohan and Mend
I Love Yuki, I'm Sorry
Trent Alexander Albon
The Incredible Hulks
Shortcrust Piastri
I Fought the Lawson
King Charles
Oconomic Crisis
Kick-Haas
Schteve McLaren
Don't Verstop Me Now
Roscoe's Army
Monza Lisa
Estebanned Team Name
Someone Still Loves You Norris Yeltsin
360 (ft. Lance Stroll)
bort summer
In Fine Vettel
Stroll Along the Barriers
Checout F1
Max Power
Help Me Lewis My Mind
Oscar Nominated
Alonsolar Power
Fernando's Piri Piri
Jos Baby

F1 Fantasy 2025 prices

Still thinking about your team composition? Alright, let's list off all the prices so you can keep everything in one place. Starting with F1's new most expensive (fantasy) driver...

Driver Team Fantasy Price ($)
Lando Norris McLaren 29.0 million
Max Verstappen Red Bull 28.4 million
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25.9 million
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 24.2 million
Oscar Piastri McLaren 23.0 million
George Russell Mercedes 21.0 million
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 18.4 million
Liam Lawson Red Bull 18.0 million
Carlos Sainz Williams 13.1 million
Alex Albon Williams 12.0 million
Pierre Gasly Alpine 11.8 million
Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 9.6 million
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 8.8 million
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 8.1 million
Esteban Ocon Haas 7.3 million
Jack Doohan Alpine 7.2 million
Oliver Bearman Haas 6.7 million
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 6.4 million
Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 6.2 million
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 6.0 million

While we're at it, how about the constructors too?

Constructor Fantasy Price ($)
McLaren 30.0 million
Ferrari 27.1 million
Red Bull 25.2 million
Mercedes 22.7 million
Williams 13.1 million
Alpine 9.5 million
Aston Martin 8.5 million
Racing Bulls 8.0 million
Haas 7.0 million
Sauber 6.2 million

Which team will win the F1 2025 constructors' title?

5007 votes

F1 Standings

