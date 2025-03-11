Best F1 Fantasy Team Names: Funny names and puns for the 2025 season
Best F1 Fantasy Team Names: Funny names and puns for the 2025 season
The 2025 Formula 1 season is just days away, and that means it's time to start fine-tuning your fantasy F1 teams for the new year.
No more 'Team [your surname]' here, making it clear to everyone in your league that you're probably going to start forgetting to set your lineup after the first week or two. Let's look the part, eh?
Of course, you've got a $100m budget to pick five drivers and two constructors. Sounds simple, right?
But then, if you want Lando Norris, he's going to set you back $29m. If you want to pick his McLaren team as well, that's another $30m. Reckon you can fill the other five slots for a total of $41m? That's a lot of Sauber...
But look, you'll be chopping and changing your team all year once we know who's actually quick on the track in Australia. It's the team name that you need to nail down early.
Good job the team at GPFans have you covered, then.
Before we look at the best choices for this year, you can see if any of last year's names take your fancy. Want even more? There's 2023, too! Just for you though, and with the grid changing up a bit, we've tried to come up with some new ones on top of those...
What are the best Fantasy F1 team names for 2025?
TKMax
Grin and Bearman It
Sonic the Hadjhog
My Son Is Also Called Bortoleto
Fast Lance Saloon
Andrea Stella Artois
Curious George Russell
Silver Arrows Playbook
(You Gotta) Pay the Stroll Toll
Sainz Baked Beans
I Can Doohan It With A Broken Heart
Whiskey in Hadjar
Make Doohan and Mend
I Love Yuki, I'm Sorry
Trent Alexander Albon
The Incredible Hulks
Shortcrust Piastri
I Fought the Lawson
King Charles
Oconomic Crisis
Kick-Haas
Schteve McLaren
Don't Verstop Me Now
Roscoe's Army
Monza Lisa
Estebanned Team Name
Someone Still Loves You Norris Yeltsin
360 (ft. Lance Stroll)
bort summer
In Fine Vettel
Stroll Along the Barriers
Checout F1
Max Power
Help Me Lewis My Mind
Oscar Nominated
Alonsolar Power
Fernando's Piri Piri
Jos Baby
F1 Fantasy 2025 prices
Still thinking about your team composition? Alright, let's list off all the prices so you can keep everything in one place. Starting with F1's new most expensive (fantasy) driver...
|Driver
|Team
|Fantasy Price ($)
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|29.0 million
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|28.4 million
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|25.9 million
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|24.2 million
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|23.0 million
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|21.0 million
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|18.4 million
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|18.0 million
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|13.1 million
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|12.0 million
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|11.8 million
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|9.6 million
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|8.8 million
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|8.1 million
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|7.3 million
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|7.2 million
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|6.7 million
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|6.4 million
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|6.2 million
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|6.0 million
While we're at it, how about the constructors too?
|Constructor
|Fantasy Price ($)
|McLaren
|30.0 million
|Ferrari
|27.1 million
|Red Bull
|25.2 million
|Mercedes
|22.7 million
|Williams
|13.1 million
|Alpine
|9.5 million
|Aston Martin
|8.5 million
|Racing Bulls
|8.0 million
|Haas
|7.0 million
|Sauber
|6.2 million
