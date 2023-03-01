close global

Best F1 Fantasy Team Names: Funny names and puns for the 2023 season

Formula 1 is BACK! That can only mean one thing - Fantasy F1 is back too.

Picking which drivers and teams to spend your $100m budget on is tricky enough in itself, but then you have to choose a clever and funny team name to make you the envy of your rivals.

A great Fantasy F1 team name requires two things: A Formula 1 reference AND a clever pun.

Luckily, we've compiled loads and loads of these so you don't have to panic about not being the cleverest member of your mini-league!

Here are the best Fantasy F1 team names for 2023:

  1. Lando'wn Under
  2. Chuck Norris
  3. You Wanna Piastri Me?
  4. Oscar Nominee
  5. Alonsolar Power
  6. Fernando's Piri Piri
  7. Hamilton Academical
  8. Lewis Lips Sink Ships
  9. Hulkenbergkamp
  10. Incredible Hulk
  11. In the Nico Time
  12. Bottaston Villa
  13. Valtteri Pratchett
  14. Checo'd Flag
  15. Sergio Perez Hilton
  16. Esteban Oconqueror
  17. Estebanned Team Name
  18. Albonjour
  19. Albon Jovi
  20. Warning Sainz
  21. Sainz, Sealed, Delivered
  22. Roberto Carlos Sainz
  23. K-Mag to the Future
  24. KEVIN!!!
  25. Would you like Vries with that?
  26. Tomorrow Never Vries
  27. National Gasly
  28. Disapierre
  29. Checkout clerc
  30. Leclerc and Present Danger
  31. Russell Crowe
  32. King George the Fast
  33. Verstappenwolf
  34. Max Power
  35. Stroll in the Park
  36. Sir Lancealot
  37. Guanyu-Self
  38. Zhou Zhou Train
  39. Sargeant Major
  40. Sargeant Slaughter
  41. Yu-Ki-Go!
  42. Coming Tsun
  43. Steve McLaren
  44. Aston Martini, Shaken Not Stirred
  45. Men at Merc
  46. Haas Ta La Vista
  47. Alfa Romeo and Juliet
  48. Red Bullship
  49. Alpinewood Studios
  50. Williams Shakespeares
  51. Ferrari F Filthy
  52. Alpha Male

