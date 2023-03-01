Best F1 Fantasy Team Names: Funny names and puns for the 2023 season

Ronan Murphy

Wednesday 1 March 2023

Formula 1 is BACK! That can only mean one thing - Fantasy F1 is back too.

Picking which drivers and teams to spend your $100m budget on is tricky enough in itself, but then you have to choose a clever and funny team name to make you the envy of your rivals.

A great Fantasy F1 team name requires two things: A Formula 1 reference AND a clever pun.

Luckily, we've compiled loads and loads of these so you don't have to panic about not being the cleverest member of your mini-league!

Here are the best Fantasy F1 team names for 2023:

Lando'wn Under Chuck Norris You Wanna Piastri Me? Oscar Nominee Alonsolar Power Fernando's Piri Piri Hamilton Academical Lewis Lips Sink Ships Hulkenbergkamp Incredible Hulk In the Nico Time Bottaston Villa Valtteri Pratchett Checo'd Flag Sergio Perez Hilton Esteban Oconqueror Estebanned Team Name Albonjour Albon Jovi Warning Sainz Sainz, Sealed, Delivered Roberto Carlos Sainz K-Mag to the Future KEVIN!!! Would you like Vries with that? Tomorrow Never Vries National Gasly Disapierre Checkout clerc Leclerc and Present Danger Russell Crowe King George the Fast Verstappenwolf Max Power Stroll in the Park Sir Lancealot Guanyu-Self Zhou Zhou Train Sargeant Major Sargeant Slaughter Yu-Ki-Go! Coming Tsun Steve McLaren Aston Martini, Shaken Not Stirred Men at Merc Haas Ta La Vista Alfa Romeo and Juliet Red Bullship Alpinewood Studios Williams Shakespeares Ferrari F Filthy Alpha Male

