Best F1 Fantasy Team Names: Funny names and puns for the 2023 season
Formula 1 is BACK! That can only mean one thing - Fantasy F1 is back too.
Picking which drivers and teams to spend your $100m budget on is tricky enough in itself, but then you have to choose a clever and funny team name to make you the envy of your rivals.
A great Fantasy F1 team name requires two things: A Formula 1 reference AND a clever pun.
Luckily, we've compiled loads and loads of these so you don't have to panic about not being the cleverest member of your mini-league!
Here are the best Fantasy F1 team names for 2023:
- Lando'wn Under
- Chuck Norris
- You Wanna Piastri Me?
- Oscar Nominee
- Alonsolar Power
- Fernando's Piri Piri
- Hamilton Academical
- Lewis Lips Sink Ships
- Hulkenbergkamp
- Incredible Hulk
- In the Nico Time
- Bottaston Villa
- Valtteri Pratchett
- Checo'd Flag
- Sergio Perez Hilton
- Esteban Oconqueror
- Estebanned Team Name
- Albonjour
- Albon Jovi
- Warning Sainz
- Sainz, Sealed, Delivered
- Roberto Carlos Sainz
- K-Mag to the Future
- KEVIN!!!
- Would you like Vries with that?
- Tomorrow Never Vries
- National Gasly
- Disapierre
- Checkout clerc
- Leclerc and Present Danger
- Russell Crowe
- King George the Fast
- Verstappenwolf
- Max Power
- Stroll in the Park
- Sir Lancealot
- Guanyu-Self
- Zhou Zhou Train
- Sargeant Major
- Sargeant Slaughter
- Yu-Ki-Go!
- Coming Tsun
- Steve McLaren
- Aston Martini, Shaken Not Stirred
- Men at Merc
- Haas Ta La Vista
- Alfa Romeo and Juliet
- Red Bullship
- Alpinewood Studios
- Williams Shakespeares
- Ferrari F Filthy
- Alpha Male
