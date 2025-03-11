Alpine star reveals Daniel Ricciardo talks

Alpine driver Jack Doohan has opened up on his discussions with axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo ahead of this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton as he makes his racing debut for Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc following his blockbuster move from Mercedes.

Hamilton is targeting a historic eighth world drivers' championship at the Scuderia, but faces an immense challenge to do that this season with the likes of defending champion Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris set to renew their fierce rivalry in pursuit of the title.

There are a number of changes on the grid this year, with McLaren and Aston Martin the only two teams starting the season with the same driver pairing that they ended with in 2024.

The Australian Grand Prix will kick off the 2025 F1 season this weekend

Axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo won't be on the grid in Melbourne this year

Aussie disappointment over Ricciardo F1 news

Hamilton's Ferrari switch saw Carlos Sainz sign for Williams, whilst young Italian Kimi Antonelli has been handed the seven-time champion's seat at the Silver Arrows.

Antonelli will be joined by Doohan as one of several rookies about to embark on their first season in the sport, with the 22-year-old partnering Pierre Gasly at Alpine.

But while the Australian can't wait to get started, he has revealed his disappointment that his compatriot Ricciardo won't be lining up at Albert Park on Sunday.

Ricciardo was sacked by Racing Bulls midway through last season, and has found himself without a seat heading into 2025, prompting many to speculate that the former Red Bull man's F1 career is now over.

Jack Doohan is looking forward to his maiden F1 campaign at Alpine

Speaking to the West Australian, Doohan admitted the pair spoke regularly at the end of last year, revealing that Ricciardo is enjoying his life away from the track.

"[Ricciardo and I] spoke quite a bit at the end of last year," Doohan said.

"I saw him when I was out in LA before heading to Vegas as well; we caught up briefly there. But since I haven’t had a lot of communication recently.

"He has been doing his thing, enjoying his post-F1 life. Not having to deal with everything going on as it normally would be for him.

"It is great to have another Aussie on the grid. It would have been amazing with DR [Ricciardo] still here [as well], but at least there are still two of us," he admitted, referring to the fact that he will be joining fellow countryman Oscar Piastri on the F1 grid this year.

