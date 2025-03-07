F1 star's 2025 fate captured in new Drive to Survive footage

Formula 1 newcomer and Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli will see the moment he finds out the fate of his career in the 2025 season shared for all to see on Netflix's Drive to Survive.

The new season of Drive to Survive will air on Netflix on Friday (March 7) with this being the seventh time the broadcaster has followed the athletes throughout a season.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as FIA compliance questioned

READ MORE: Williams F1 team set for major 'takeover' ahead of Australian Grand Prix

The episode titles have already been released, with a news release citing the show will include ‘high speeds, big drama, and fresh rivalries.’

18-year-old Kimi Antonelli is the newest Mercedes F1 driver

Kimi Antonelli finds out MercedesF1 fate

Kimi Antonelli has been in the racing world since he was 15 years old and now he will race for the iconic Mercedes team in Formula 1.

The moment he heard the news, which was delivered by Toto Wolff on a WhatsApp call along with other Mercedes members, has been featured in the new season.

The young Italian driver can be seen taking in the news while later stating in a Netflix interview it’s something he has 'dreamed of' since he was a kid.

The entry for Antonelli came after Lewis Hamilton made the shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari which opened up a driver spot alongside George Russell.

The moment Kimi Antonelli found out he was going to be a Mercedes driver 🥹🆕



Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7 launches 7th March 📺 pic.twitter.com/k5mHic2wnY — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 6, 2025

READ MORE: Wolff breaks Hamilton replacement DEAL in Mercedes signing twist

Related