F1 star's 2025 fate captured in new Drive to Survive footage
F1 star's 2025 fate captured in new Drive to Survive footage
Formula 1 newcomer and Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli will see the moment he finds out the fate of his career in the 2025 season shared for all to see on Netflix's Drive to Survive.
The new season of Drive to Survive will air on Netflix on Friday (March 7) with this being the seventh time the broadcaster has followed the athletes throughout a season.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as FIA compliance questioned
READ MORE: Williams F1 team set for major 'takeover' ahead of Australian Grand Prix
The episode titles have already been released, with a news release citing the show will include ‘high speeds, big drama, and fresh rivalries.’
Kimi Antonelli finds out MercedesF1 fate
Kimi Antonelli has been in the racing world since he was 15 years old and now he will race for the iconic Mercedes team in Formula 1.
The moment he heard the news, which was delivered by Toto Wolff on a WhatsApp call along with other Mercedes members, has been featured in the new season.
The young Italian driver can be seen taking in the news while later stating in a Netflix interview it’s something he has 'dreamed of' since he was a kid.
The entry for Antonelli came after Lewis Hamilton made the shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari which opened up a driver spot alongside George Russell.
The moment Kimi Antonelli found out he was going to be a Mercedes driver 🥹🆕— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 6, 2025
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7 launches 7th March 📺 pic.twitter.com/k5mHic2wnY
READ MORE: Wolff breaks Hamilton replacement DEAL in Mercedes signing twist
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull star blasts F1 gender issue as “utter b*******”
- 37 minutes ago
F1 star's 2025 fate captured in new Drive to Survive footage
- 1 hour ago
McLaren announce new role for star F1 driver Lando Norris
- 2 hours ago
F1 legend Sebastian Vettel to make racing return in new driver lineup
- 3 hours ago
George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim
- Today 08:27
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as FIA compliance questioned
- Today 06:57