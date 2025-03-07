close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 star's 2025 fate captured in new Drive to Survive footage

F1 star's 2025 fate captured in new Drive to Survive footage

F1 star's 2025 fate captured in new Drive to Survive footage

Sophie Atkinson
F1 star's 2025 fate captured in new Drive to Survive footage

Formula 1 newcomer and Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli will see the moment he finds out the fate of his career in the 2025 season shared for all to see on Netflix's Drive to Survive.

The new season of Drive to Survive will air on Netflix on Friday (March 7) with this being the seventh time the broadcaster has followed the athletes throughout a season.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as FIA compliance questioned

READ MORE: Williams F1 team set for major 'takeover' ahead of Australian Grand Prix

The episode titles have already been released, with a news release citing the show will include ‘high speeds, big drama, and fresh rivalries.’

18-year-old Kimi Antonelli is the newest Mercedes F1 driver

Kimi Antonelli finds out MercedesF1 fate

Kimi Antonelli has been in the racing world since he was 15 years old and now he will race for the iconic Mercedes team in Formula 1.

The moment he heard the news, which was delivered by Toto Wolff on a WhatsApp call along with other Mercedes members, has been featured in the new season.

The young Italian driver can be seen taking in the news while later stating in a Netflix interview it’s something he has 'dreamed of' since he was a kid.

The entry for Antonelli came after Lewis Hamilton made the shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari which opened up a driver spot alongside George Russell.

READ MORE: Wolff breaks Hamilton replacement DEAL in Mercedes signing twist

Related

Mercedes Formula 1 Toto Wolff Kimi Antonelli Netflix Drive to Survive
Mercedes drop NEW livery hint in cryptic Valentine’s Day message
Mercedes

Mercedes drop NEW livery hint in cryptic Valentine’s Day message

  • February 14, 2025 18:57
F1 star Antonelli stunned by Mercedes ‘POWER’ after epic track test
Mercedes

F1 star Antonelli stunned by Mercedes ‘POWER’ after epic track test

  • February 13, 2025 10:54

Latest News

F1 Legends

Red Bull star blasts F1 gender issue as “utter b*******”

  • 37 minutes ago
Kimi Antonelli

F1 star's 2025 fate captured in new Drive to Survive footage

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

McLaren announce new role for star F1 driver Lando Norris

  • 2 hours ago
Sebastian Vettel

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel to make racing return in new driver lineup

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars

George Russell bites back in fresh Max Verstappen bullying claim

  • Today 08:27
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as FIA compliance questioned

  • Today 06:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x