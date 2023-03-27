Cullen comments after Hamilton split as Horner slates 'underhand' tactics - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Monday 27 March 2023 00:30

Angela Cullen 'flying high' after Lewis Hamilton split

Hamilton's former physio and confidante has been pictured enjoy skydiving a week after her split from the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton discusses 'lonely' quest for diversity

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his "difficult" and "lonely" quest for diversity.

Horner slates 'underhand' rivals in cost cap sponsor row

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has slated the "underhand" tactics of a rival team during last year's cost cap dispute.

'Actual F1 team motorhome' goes on sale on eBay for €500k!

If you're an F1 fan and you ever wondered what it would be like to own a motorhome like those super-rich teams, well maybe now is your chance.

Verstappen demands improved Red Bull reliability

Max Verstappen has issued a blunt demand to Red Bull after the reigning F1 champion was forced to complete a stunning recovery drive in Saudi Arabia.

Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals bizarre 'watch party' plan

Organisers of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix have announced intentions to provide fans a 'one-of-a kind watch party’ for the race.

