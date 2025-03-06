Marko reveals Ricciardo Red Bull return plans

Helmut Marko issued a heartbreaking verdict on Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull return plans, as revealed by Netflix's Drive to Survive.

Ricciardo was dropped from the VCARB team midway through the 2024 season, following a dismal run alongside team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

The Australian had been in contention for a promotion back up to the main Red Bull team to replace Sergio Perez, with 2024 starting off as a battle for the spot alongside Max Verstappen between Ricciardo and Tsunoda.

However, as the year went on, it became clear that a fairytale ending would not materialise for Ricciardo, and Perez was even given a new contract following a good start to the year.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced by Liam Lawson in 2024

Ricciardo set for emotional goodbye

Following a poor run of form, Perez was eventually replaced at Red Bull at the end of the season, but by then Ricciardo was out of the sport, and Tsunoda was snubbed for the promotion, with Red Bull instead choosing Liam Lawson.

Ricciardo's career in F1 is all-but over, despite the Australian not officially retiring from the sport.

There were no viable options left on the grid for Ricciardo in 2025, and although two extra spots are set to open up in 2026 due to the arrival of the new Cadillac team, the 35-year-old recently proclaimed he was 'done' when linked with a return.

Now, as F1 fans prepare for what is likely to be Ricciardo's final appearance on Netflix's hit show Drive to Survive, a heartbreaking Marko quote about Ricciardo's attempt to get back to the top of the sport has emerged.

In a preview of the eighth episode shown to media outlets, Red Bull's chief advisor Marko says: "The Netflix story isn’t working. Ricciardo will come out of his bad stretch and get back into Red Bull Racing - that’s the story Netflix had planned."