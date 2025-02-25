Alpine F1 star announces NEW role ahead of 2025 season

A star of Alpine's Formula 1 team has revealed a new role ahead of the fast-approaching 2025 season.

The pinnacle of motorsport will return in less than three weeks for the first race weekend of the year in Australia, where eight of the 10 F1 teams on the grid will be debuting a new driver lineup.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Cullen in STUNNING reunion as Mercedes issue official team statement

READ MORE: F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE

Alpine announced last season that Esteban Ocon would not be continuing in his role with the team, instead opting to promote their reserve driver Jack Doohan into a full-time race seat.

The Aussie rookie, who is also the son of MotoGP legend Mick Doohan, debuted at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, finishing P15 compared to the respectable P7 finish from his seasoned team-mate Pierre Gasly.

Gasly and Doohan will both return to the track with Alpine this week as they get to grips with their 2025 challenger at pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit, ahead of Doohan's first home grand prix on March 16.

READ MORE: Ricciardo to cash in on 'Alpine' move after unveiling

Jack Doohan is the son of five-time 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan

Alpine's best result of 2024 saw Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly claim P2 and P3 in Brazil

To shop official Alpine F1 merchandise, click here for a variety of team jackets, t-shirts and hoodies, all new for 2025.

Gasly announces deal away from F1

Despite Alpine's move away from an all-French lineup for 2025, Gasly has announced his own deal with an iconic luxury brand from his home country.

In a post via his personal Instagram page, Gasly revealed that he has signed as a global ambassador for Givenchy as the leading face of the brand’s 'Gentleman Givenchy' line of men’s fragrances.

In the announcement, Gasly said: "It’s a privilege to become Givenchy Gentleman Global Ambassador. Honored to work with such an iconic brand."

"Excited for this new chapter!"

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete