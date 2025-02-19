F1 team causes 'CHAOS' at lavish London launch

One Formula 1 team caused 'chaos' at the season-opening F175 live car launch event.

The event at the O2 Arena in London was largely a success, with all 20 drivers showing up and celebrating the sport's 75th anniversary.

While Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were absent from the pre-event press conferences, both drivers stunned in red as Ferrari unveiled the challenger that they hope can bring them a first title since 2008.

Elsewhere, a plethora of new driver pairings were seen together in the flesh for the first time, including Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson, and new Williams pair Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon form Williams' 2025 driver pairing

Williams unveiled their new FW47 car

Williams' fresh driver pairing

Sainz was displaced by Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari, leaving the Spaniard searching for another team to drive with for 2025 and beyond.

The four-time grand prix winner eventually landed on Williams, where he will partner Albon as the team showcase a star-studded driver pairing.

Excitement is building for Williams around their new partnership, with both drivers tied down to long-term deals, meaning they will still be at the team when new regulations come sweeping into the sport in 2026, which may cause a shake up of the competitive order.

As team principal James Vowles prepares for the first season of the Albon-Sainz pairing, the Brit attempted to take an on-stage selfie with his drivers as Williams unveiled their official livery for the FW47.

However, Vowles ended up taking a video of the trio, just as they were being introduced to the crowd by presenter Ariana Bravo, prompting Williams' social media team to call it 'pure chaos'.