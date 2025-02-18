Lewis Hamilton's SAVAGE six-word Jack Whitehall put down

Lewis Hamilton is set for a huge battle on the F1 track this season, but first there may be one he has to settle off of it with presenter Jack Whitehall.

A clip has emerged from The Graham Norton Show in 2015, where Hamilton issued a savage put down towards Whitehall when they were both guests on the chat show.

Both Hamilton and Whitehall will be reunited at F1 75’s live launch at the O2 arena, where the British comedian will present the unveiling of all 10 liveries.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo RETURN path emerges as F1 star blasts FIA punishment

WATCH F1 75 LIVE: Everything you must know on TODAY'S O2 F1 car launch extravaganza

The event will be the first of its kind where all 20 drivers will showcase their 2025 challengers on stage, in front of an audience of F1 fans.

Not only will fans see their favourite F1 stars live on stage, but will also be treated to live entertainment including musicals acts Take That and Machine Gun Kelly.

Jack Whitehall will present F1 75 live

Lewis Hamilton's 2025 challenger will be unveiled live

If you fancy experiencing the thrills of F1 in style, grab your hospitality tickets by clicking here to go to any of the grands prix on the 2025 calendar!

Hamilton and Whitehall in awkward exchange

However, Whitehall will be hoping that F1’s live launch goes down better than his appearance with Hamilton over a decade ago on Graham Norton's chat show, where the 40-year-old teased Whitehall for his inability to drive.

"Can you park, are you good at the whole shebang or just the fast bit?" Whitehall asked.

Hamilton clapped back with a savage putdown "we know that you can’t drive”, a comment that produced a gasp from the live audience.

"How does a man not have a drivers license?" Hamilton continued.

Whitehall refused to give into the bait and replied with a quick response: "I get picked up by the chicks."