F1 confirm last-minute 2025 line-up after AWKWARD grid debut

Formula 1 have confirmed the musical acts who will perform during the 2025 live launch at the O2 arena, despite an awkward grid debut for one musical star.

All 10 F1 teams and 20 drivers will take to the stage at the O2 arena in London on February 18, where they will reveal their 2025 liveries in the first event of its kind.

The live launch was organised to celebrate 75 years of F1, with the upcoming season expected to be a thrilling fight for the championship between the top teams Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari, with the unique show providing fans with the opportunity to see Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari in the car's public debut.

Not only will F1 fans catch a glimpse of their favourite drivers live, but will also be treated to a night of entertainment, from the presenting line-up to the musical acts performing.

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari F1 car will be unveiled publicly

F1's live launch will be hosted by Jack Whitehall at the O2 arena in London

Who is performing at F1 75 Live at the O2?

Included in the list of artists performing at F1 75, is British group Take That, country music singer Kane Brown, composer of the F1 theme Brian Tyler and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

However, this will not be Kelly’s first F1 appearance after his visit to the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, where he was involved in an awkward exchange with Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle.

When the 34-year-old was interviewed by Brundle during his legendary gridwalk segment, Kelly refused to answer any questions about his career and gave the iconic broadcaster a thumbs down, with fans taking to social media to state how awkward the interview was.

However, that was not the end of the exchange, with Sky’s Ted Kravitz revealing that Kelly left the circuit with 25 laps remaining of the race.

Martin Brundle's grid walk is a staple of F1 race weekends

Who will be presenting at F1 75 Live at the O2?

Not only will famous faces from the world of music attend F1’s live launch, but the event will also feature a star-studded presenting lineup.

British comedian Jack Whitehall will host F1 live, alongside seasoned F1 TV presenters Laura Winter, Lawrence Barretto and Ariana Bravo.