Major RETURN confirmed for racing star ahead of 2025 season

A racing return has been confirmed for a driver ahead of the upcoming Formula 2 season.

The 2025 Formula 1 grid will feature four of F2’s most recent graduates including Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto, Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli, whilst former drivers in the series Liam Lawson and Jack Doohan have also received a full-time seat in the sport.

F1 teams have once again placed their faith in the youthful racing talent after Franco Colapinto enjoyed a strong start to his Williams debut, where he earned points in both Baku and Austin.

However, Colapinto was unable to claim a full-time drive for 2025 and will instead serve as reserve driver at Alpine, with a chance of replacing Jack Doohan not out of the question if he fails to perform at the team.

Can Franco Colapinto make a F1 return?

Several 2024 F2 drivers will graduate to F1 in 2025

Who will be the next F2 star in F1?

In 2025 the next crop of talented young drivers will be eager to prove themselves worthy of a sear in F1 during this year’s F2 season.

The 2025 grid will feature new faces and exciting prospects such as Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad, and Ferrari academy driver Dino Beganovic.

However, there will also be familiar drivers featuring on the 2025 grid with Colapinto's former F3 team-mate Rafael Villagomez returning for the upcoming season, with an announcement confirming that he will once again compete for Van Amersfoort Racing.

Villagomez finished the 2024 season in 24th place and secured four top ten finishes, with the youngster hoping to add a podium to his name in the series this year.

Following the announcement, Villagomez said: "I’m extremely excited to stay and carry on in Formula 2 with VAR,"

"Important year for myself and the team. Towards the end of the year things started [to] shape up better so I’m looking forward to carry on. A lot of work has been done over the winter so I’m looking forward to start testing and Barcelona."