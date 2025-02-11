F1 driver line-up reunion announced ahead of 2025 season

A Formula 1 driver line-up reunion has been announced in an official team post ahead of the upcoming season.

The 2025 campaign is set to get underway at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, with fans eagerly awaiting Lewis Hamilton's public debut racing in red after his move to Ferrari.

The 40-year-old's exit from Mercedes prompted the F1 driver market to spiral into an early 'silly season' this time last year after his switch to the Scuderia forced Carlos Sainz out of the team, with his signature suddenly up for grabs.

Sainz had been linked to just about every F1 team before signing with Williams, and the Spaniard will also debut with his new outfit at the season opener in Melbourne along with many new faces on the grid.

One team who have not wavered from their trusty driver duo is McLaren, who, after emerging as the strongest unit at the end of 2024, will be looking to regain their championship lead as early as the first race weekend of the year.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will continue as McLaren's F1 driver duo in 2025

McLaren achieved constructors' championship success in 2024

McLaren reveal Norris Piastri reunion in wholesome tradition

Since fan-favourite racer Daniel Ricciardo was dropped by McLaren and replaced with fellow countryman Oscar Piastri in 2023, the papaya outfit have gone from strength to strength thanks to their line-up of Piastri and Lando Norris.

Norris is entering his seventh campaign with McLaren this season and after achieving his first grands prix victories last year, will no doubt be hoping his team can deliver a car capable of championship contention once again.

The British star out up a respectable fight against reigning champion Max Verstappen in 2024, but this year McLaren could have an internal battle for the drivers' title on their hands with both Norris and Piastri potential front-runners for the win.

Ahead of what could be an extremely competitive season, McLaren took to their official Instagram page to reveal their stellar driver duo's reunion after an off-season spent apart.

The papaya driver selfie has become somewhat of a tradition for the pair, with the team having now uploaded their pre-season pic of the duo in 2023, 2024 and now, 2025.