Ricciardo statement issued as return confirmed for Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

An exciting Formula 1 statement regarding Daniel Ricciardo has been issued in a discussion ahead of the 2025 season.

Major F1 change revealed as driver RETURN confirmed for Australian GP

A major return has reportedly been confirmed ahead of the 2025 season opener, with a change set to be implemented at the Australian Grand Prix.

RECORD-BREAKING F1 car set to be sold at Miami GP

A record-breaking Formula 1 car is set to be the subject of a mega sale during the Miami Grand Prix weekend later this year.

F1 safety device hailed after HORROR red flag crash

A Formula 4 racer has praised the work of trackside rescue workers and a Formula 1 safety device following a horror crash in Dubai.

Official Ferrari return confirmed following Hamilton team-mate ruling

An official Ferrari return has been confirmed after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were handed a clear ruling by the Tifosi.

