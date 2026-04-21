Why are F1 cars even slower after FIA rule change?

Changes for qualifying from the Miami Grand Prix will result in slower lap times

One of the major talking points from the FIA's changes to the F1 rules and regulations is the impact on qualifying.

Following a meeting between drivers and the FIA on Friday (April, 17) and then F1 teams and manufacturers on Monday, the governing body have made a series of tweaks to the 2026 regulations.

While some have been changed with safety in mind, another concern for drivers was qualifying and how techniques such as lifting and coasting or super clipping were preventing them from competing flat-out.

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From the Miami Grand Prix onwards, there will be an adjustment to the energy management parameters to encourage drivers to be more on the limit in qualifying, but one consequence is that F1 cars will produce slower lap times.

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What are the qualifying rule changes?

The FIA released a statement after the meeting on Monday, and explained: "Adjustments to energy management parameters, including a reduction in maximum permitted recharge from 8MJ to 7MJ, aimed at reducing excessive harvesting and encouraging more consistent flat-out driving. This change targets a maximum superclip duration reduced to approximately 2-4 seconds per lap.

"Peak superclip power increased to 350 kW, previously being 250kW, further reducing the time spent recharging, and reducing driver workload on energy management. This will also be applied in race conditions."

"The number of events where alternative lower energy limits may apply has been increased from 8 to 12 races, allowing greater adaptation to circuit characteristics."

Why do these changes mean slower lap times?

The change from 8MJ to 7MJ in permitted energy recharge means that the cars will recover less energy during a qualifying lap and will have less electrical power to deploy. While this reduces the need to lift and coast or super clip, it will make the cars slower.

Because energy is limited with the current F1 cars, the aim is to charge and discharge the battery as often as possible. So, when you reduce how much this can be done, the peak power of the engine's electrical component won't be used as often.

Therefore, more of the lap will be spent without deployment, with slower lap times expected overall.

READ MORE: FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix

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