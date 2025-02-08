Verstappen issues retirement UPDATE as Ricciardo celebrates - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has outlined his exciting plans for the future as he hints at life once he retires from Formula 1.

Ricciardo rejoices in MAJOR 'brother' success

Daniel Ricciardo has rejoiced at the success of NFL star Josh Allen in a recent social media post, having previously compared him to a 'brother'.

Ferrari and McLaren join forces in MAJOR 2026 experiment

Formula 1 rivals Ferrari and McLaren have teamed up to conduct a new experiment ahead of a major upheaval of the sport's regulations.

Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Leclerc SPLIT revealed

Lewis Hamilton's new team-mate Charles Leclerc has revealed a major split in the lead up to their debut season racing alongside each other at Ferrari.

The FIVE best pieces of Ferrari merch for your partner this Valentine's Day

Ah February, the month of Pirelli tyre tests, pre-season testing and car launches. Or, to the more regular people among society, the month of love. Here are five gift ideas.

