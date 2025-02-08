Verstappen issues retirement UPDATE as Ricciardo celebrates - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen issues retirement UPDATE as Ricciardo celebrates - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has outlined his exciting plans for the future as he hints at life once he retires from Formula 1.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo rejoices in MAJOR 'brother' success
Daniel Ricciardo has rejoiced at the success of NFL star Josh Allen in a recent social media post, having previously compared him to a 'brother'.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari and McLaren join forces in MAJOR 2026 experiment
Formula 1 rivals Ferrari and McLaren have teamed up to conduct a new experiment ahead of a major upheaval of the sport's regulations.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Leclerc SPLIT revealed
Lewis Hamilton's new team-mate Charles Leclerc has revealed a major split in the lead up to their debut season racing alongside each other at Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
The FIVE best pieces of Ferrari merch for your partner this Valentine's Day
Ah February, the month of Pirelli tyre tests, pre-season testing and car launches. Or, to the more regular people among society, the month of love. Here are five gift ideas.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen issues retirement UPDATE as Ricciardo celebrates - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes F1 team put star driver through bizarre pre-season test
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo rejoices in MAJOR 'brother' success
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull star poised for F1 promotion after being touted as Verstappen replacement
- Yesterday 20:59
Verstappen outlines exciting plans in RETIREMENT update
- Yesterday 19:57
Williams F1 team set for NEW signing after early departure
- Yesterday 18:54