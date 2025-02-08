Verstappen outlines exciting plans in RETIREMENT update

Max Verstappen has outlined his exciting plans for the future as he hints at life once he retires from Formula 1.

Despite only being 27 years old, Verstappen already has a tremendous legacy in the sport and has claimed four world titles, a number which may well have grown by the time his contract with Red Bull expires in 2028.

However, the Dutchman has frequently asserted that he does not want to remain in F1 forever, and has provided an insight into his passion outside of the series, sim racing.

Verstappen is a co-founder of Team Redline, a professional sim racing team that competes at the highest level of virtual racing, and it is a project the champion has become increasingly passionate about in recent years.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth world title in 2024

Max Verstappen has won several sim racing events himself

What will Verstappen do when he retires from F1?

The Red Bull star has identified sim racing as an alternative method for drivers to progress into real-life racing, with Verstappen critical about inaccessibility in motorsport.

In a recent interview on the Track Limits Podcast, Verstappen unveiled his exciting plans to help develop this project, and revealed he would like to move into management once he retires from F1, being asked about his plans to develop sim racers into real-life racers once his F1 career's over.

"Yeah I mean this will already happen next year that will bring a sim racer into the real world," he said.

"We're preparing right now and it's very exciting for me anyway seeing young talents you know be very quick on the sim in real life, seeing them drive a real car for the first time.

"It's something that I have a lot of enjoyment, I don't even need to drive myself I just like to watch and yeah I hope it's going to be a success. I'll try my very best to make it a success."