The FIVE best pieces of Ferrari merch for your partner this Valentine's Day

Ah February, the month of Pirelli tyre tests, pre-season testing and car launches. Or, to the more regular people among society, the month of love.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, here is the ultimate gift guide ahead of the big day, which, if all you've heard for the past month is how good Lewis Hamilton looks in red, could be just the thing you need.

Hamilton has now officially joined the Scuderia after his exit from Mercedes following the conclusion of the 2024 season, and if you know someone who has been looking longingly at their old Mercedes merch, wishing it could be replaced by the cherry red of the F1 legend's new team, then look no further!

Start off strong by securing Hamilton’s first Ferrari cap featuring his iconic driver number 44.

With the baseball cap having sold out on Ferrari’s website already, make sure to set your alarms and click here for when the merch drops on the official PUMA site on February 10, 2025, at 11:00 GMT.

Lewis Hamilton is now officially a Ferrari F1 driver

If Hamilton's new team-mate Leclerc is more up their street, the 2025 edition of the Monegasque driver's baseball cap is available to pre-order here.

Charles Leclerc will be joined by new team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season and beyond

Now, if your partner is more the subtle type, the latest Ferrari drop may not be for them. Instead, the official PUMA Ferrari collection could be ideal, and look no further than the Scuderia Ferrari race premium jacket, available in a sleek black or traditional Ferrari red. The classic zip-up piece is trendy whilst still featuring a nod to the F1 inspiration, with the iconic Ferrari logo embroidered on the chest of the piece. If the previous option still isn't quirky enough, opt for the PUMA Scuderia Ferrari style hoodie, which is now reduced to just £80 and is only available in a unique pastel bubblegum pink. Click here to purchase the perfect Y2K inspired gift for the Ferrari fan in your life.

To round off the list, here is the safe bet, not sure if your partner prefers Hamilton or Leclerc? Haven't been seeing them long enough to know? Or maybe you know they want to be repping Ferrari on the low whilst still rocking old Hamilton Mercedes merch. For an everyday homage to Ferrari, purchase the new Scuderia PUMA suede trainers.