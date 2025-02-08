Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Leclerc SPLIT revealed

Lewis Hamilton's new team-mate Charles Leclerc has revealed a major split in the lead up to their debut season racing alongside each other at Ferrari.

Hamilton has now officially joined the Scuderia after leaving his former team Mercedes following a 12-year stint of racing with the Silver Arrows.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen completes MULTI-MILLION deal as Audi make huge move

READ MORE: FIA race director REPLACED as official statement released

The F1 legend achieved six of his seven drivers' titles whilst racing with Toto Wolff's outfit but experienced a dip in performance with the team following the reintroduction of the ground effect era in 2022.

Prior to the 40-year-old's stunning home victory at Silverstone last year, Hamilton went 945 days without finishing on the top step of the podium at a grand prix weekend.

As he heads to Ferrari, fans and pundits alike have already begun speculating over whether the team will prioritise Leclerc or Hamilton as their no 1 driver.

As an official partner of Ferrari F1 team, the official Ferrari website now stocks the highly anticipated 2025 team kit along with a stylish selection of the Scuderia's merch.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are no longer F1 team-mates

Who will come out on top as Ferrari's No 1 driver in 2025?

READ MORE: Ricciardo given green light for STUNNING F1 comeback

Leclerc in embarrassing off-season split

As drivers across the grid ramp up preparations for the return of F1 in less than two months time, Leclerc has revealed that his own off-season antics may have set him back more than he realised.

In a video posted to Ferrari's official 'X' account, Leclerc could be seen struggling in his tightly-fitted race suit, with the F1 star admitting that he had split the team kit during the promotional shoot.

The team delivered a playful dig at Leclerc with the post, captioning the video: "It was in this moment Charles knew…"

Leclerc moved carefully around the set where his favourite soundtrack from The Strokes could be heard playing in the background, dressed head to toe in the team's 2025 kit.

The Monegasque driver spoke of his struggle to sit down given that the studio suit was tighter than his regular one to make him look fitter in the photographs.

"I cracked the suit... too much food during the holidays" Leclerc joked.