Ferrari and McLaren join forces in MAJOR 2026 experiment

Formula 1 rivals Ferrari and McLaren have teamed up to conduct a new experiment ahead of a major upheaval of the sport's regulations.

In 2026, F1 will undergo a major change as the FIA's new regulations aim to make the pinnacle of motorsport safer, more competitive, and more sustainable.

Therefore, 2025 marks the last season of the current regulations in F1 before the race begins for teams to master the changes, with the championship order potentially being flipped on its head as a result.

Last season, McLaren emerged as the team to beat with competitive runs from star driver duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri leading them to their first constructors' championship victory since 1998.

Ferrari also caught up to the papaya outfit considerably in 2024, and this season the Scuderia will have seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on their side to take the fight to McLaren and Red Bull.

F1 teams across the grid are aiming to get a head start on the new regulations in 2026

McLaren and Ferrari took to the track in Barcelona as part of a Pirelli tyre test

Pirelli tyre test sees Hamilton take to the track with Ferrari

As preparations for the upcoming season ramp up, Hamilton has been getting to grips with Ferrari's past machinery, testing out the SF-23 and SF-24.

In his latest outing, the 40-year-old took to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya earlier this week as part of a Pirelli tyre test ahead of the new tyres which will also be introduced from 2026.

To assist F1's tyre provider with the development of their new model, Hamilton and his new team-mate Leclerc joined McLaren star Piastri in cars which had been adapted to suit the tyre prototypes.

A total of 300 laps were completed during the final day of testing on February 5, 74 by Leclerc, 74 by Hamilton, and 152 for Aussie racer Piastri.

The fastest recorded lap times, although they may not represent much, were 1:14.971 for Leclerc, 1:16.759 for Hamilton and 1:15.815 for Piastri.

Speaking on the tests, Pirelli Motorsport director Mario Isola said in an official statement: "It was a very useful session, particularly when it came to providing a comparison between the various different constructions for next season, as well as experimenting with some compounds from the harder end of the range.

"The Barcelona circuit is known as one of the most demanding for the tyres in terms of the energy exerted and degradation, therefore the information we have gathered over these two busy days will be very important for the future development of this generation of tyres.

"It’s a really demanding start to the year with four test sessions even before the season begins and I want to thank all the teams that are working with us, because we know how busy they are at the moment."