New F1 team REVEAL livery ahead of exciting debut

A Formula 1 team have revealed their livery designs for 2025 ahead of an exciting debut in the sport.

The upcoming season will begin with the opening round at the Australian Grand Prix weekend, which is set to take place between March 14 and 16, 2025.

The 2025 grid will feature a whole host of new faces, with five rookie drivers having been handed their first full-time race seat in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Among these fresh young faces is Gabriel Bortoleto, the 20-year-old Brazilian phenom who, having claimed the 2024 F2 title, will now try his hand in F1 with Sauber.

The Swiss outfit opted to start fresh with an entirely new team for 2025 in their driver lineup ahead of their rebrand with Audi in 2026.

Nico Hulkenberg left Haas to race with Stake F1 team this season

F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto will make his F1 debut in 2025

Stake F1 reveal 2025 look

Sauber are currently sponsored by Stake, an online casino and sports betting company, but come 2026 they will have entirely new look thanks to the take over by German motorsport giant, Audi.

Ahead of the major change, Sauber dropped both their 2024 drivers, Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, instead signing up the experienced German racer Nico Hulkenberg and the youthful Gabriel Bortoleto.

Now, in an official post via the team's social media account, Hulkenberg and Bortoleto have unboxed their team kit for 2025 and modelled the look ahead of their on-track debut as team-mates.