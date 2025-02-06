Hamilton deal in TRILLION dollar boost as world champ health update issues - GPFans F1 Recap
A partnership with seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has proved fruitful as a $1.12 trillion payoff has been revealed.
World champion health update issued as testing absence confirmed
A world champion racer who crashed during MotoGP pre-season testing on Wednesday has been confirmed to be out of the session for good following the incident.
Aston Martin unveil STUNNING 2025 car design after Newey arrival
Aston Martin have unveiled a new challenger for 2025 in the year they also welcome Formula 1 design legend Adrian Newey to their ranks.
Ferrari release confirmed as Hamilton endures F1 test struggles
An exciting release has been confirmed for the Ferrari Formula 1 team as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton prepares for his debut with the Maranello outfit.
McLaren driver signs deal with NEW team in official announcement
A McLaren star has been confirmed to have signed a contract with a new team ahead of the upcoming 2025 season opener in less than two months.
