close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton deal secures TRILLION dollar boost

Hamilton deal secures TRILLION dollar boost

Hamilton deal secures TRILLION dollar boost

Hamilton deal secures TRILLION dollar boost

A partnership with seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has proved fruitful as a $1.12 Trillion payoff has been revealed.

The F1 legend recently completed his monumental move to Ferrari after 12 years as part of the most successful driver-team partnership in the sport, racing for Mercedes.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari announce RETURN as Ricciardo switch verdict unveiled

READ MORE: Christian and Geri Horner set for huge change after 2024 controversy

The 40-year-old secured six of his seven drivers' titles whilst driving for the Silver Arrows and contributed to the team's domination of the constructors' championship from 2014 until 2021.

Having now opted for a change of scenery, Hamilton has been getting to grips with the machinery of another motorsport giant, Ferrari, and will be hoping his team switch could pay off in the form of a record-breaking eighth drivers' championship victory.

Ferrari have finally dropped the official 2025 merch, click here to shop Hamilton's debut kit in red.

Lewis Hamilton has officially joined Ferrari as part of their lineup for 2025
Hamilton will have a tough title battle on his hands if Ferrari can provide him with a championship challenger for 2025

READ MORE: Ferrari FINALLY drop Hamilton 2025 merch

Hamilton partnership sees CFI trading volume smash $1 Trillion mark

Now, it seems that Ferrari's acquisition of Hamilton's signature wasn't the only significant partnership the racing legend was a pivotal part in last year, as the CFI Financial Group have recorded an eye-watering $1.12 trillion trading volume following their 2024 partnership with Hamilton, according to Finance Magnates.

The Dubai-based trading firm collaborated with the British icon last year alongside a partnership with cricket team MI Cape Town.

Since Hamilton signed on to the marketing partnership, CFI have reported a 27 per cent quarter-over-quarter increase in active clients and a 39 per cent rise in deposits during Q4.

Hamilton's presence has clearly made a positive impact, as CFI confirmed this week that they have reported their highest-ever quarterly trading volume of $1.12 trillion, up from $1.03 trillion.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari F1 Christian Horner Geri Horner
F1 2025 car launches: Dates and times for Hamilton, Ferrari and more
F1 2025

F1 2025 car launches: Dates and times for Hamilton, Ferrari and more

  • 2 hours ago
Mercedes reveal major 2025 release as new partnership begins
F1 Off The Track

Mercedes reveal major 2025 release as new partnership begins

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers three-word verdict as McLaren driver signs with NEW team

  • 25 minutes ago
F1 2025

F1 2025 car launches: Dates and times for Hamilton, Ferrari and more

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 plans for SCOTTISH Grand Prix revealed

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Off The Track

Mercedes reveal major 2025 release as new partnership begins

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton deal secures TRILLION dollar boost

  • Today 11:58
Pre-season testing

World champion health update issued as testing absence confirmed

  • Today 10:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x