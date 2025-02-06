Hamilton deal secures TRILLION dollar boost

A partnership with seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has proved fruitful as a $1.12 Trillion payoff has been revealed.

The F1 legend recently completed his monumental move to Ferrari after 12 years as part of the most successful driver-team partnership in the sport, racing for Mercedes.

The 40-year-old secured six of his seven drivers' titles whilst driving for the Silver Arrows and contributed to the team's domination of the constructors' championship from 2014 until 2021.

Having now opted for a change of scenery, Hamilton has been getting to grips with the machinery of another motorsport giant, Ferrari, and will be hoping his team switch could pay off in the form of a record-breaking eighth drivers' championship victory.

Lewis Hamilton has officially joined Ferrari as part of their lineup for 2025

Hamilton will have a tough title battle on his hands if Ferrari can provide him with a championship challenger for 2025

Hamilton partnership sees CFI trading volume smash $1 Trillion mark

Now, it seems that Ferrari's acquisition of Hamilton's signature wasn't the only significant partnership the racing legend was a pivotal part in last year, as the CFI Financial Group have recorded an eye-watering $1.12 trillion trading volume following their 2024 partnership with Hamilton, according to Finance Magnates.

The Dubai-based trading firm collaborated with the British icon last year alongside a partnership with cricket team MI Cape Town.

Since Hamilton signed on to the marketing partnership, CFI have reported a 27 per cent quarter-over-quarter increase in active clients and a 39 per cent rise in deposits during Q4.

Hamilton's presence has clearly made a positive impact, as CFI confirmed this week that they have reported their highest-ever quarterly trading volume of $1.12 trillion, up from $1.03 trillion.

