Ferrari make Leclerc change after HUGE Hamilton incident
A change has been confirmed to Charles Leclerc’s testing programme with Ferrari, prompted by a huge incident caused by Lewis Hamilton.
The Formula 1 world champion has recently undergone his first tests with Ferrari, alongside team-mate Leclerc, where they both shared the SF-23 over the course of three days in Barcelona.
Whilst the test was conducted behind closed doors, the details of Hamilton’s crash on the second day of testing hit the headlines, where he caused extensive damage to the Ferrari.
Due to the scale of repairs, Leclerc’s final session of the test was scrapped and he was unable to get out on track for the remainder of their time in Barcelona.
Leclerc receives additional test with Ferrari
According to AutoRacer, Leclerc will run his missed TPC session in the SF-23 at the upcoming Pirelli tyre test on February 4 and 5.
The test, where Ferrari will take to the track alongside McLaren, will see the two teams trial the 2026 configuration of tyres ahead of the regulation changes next season.
Both Hamilton and Leclerc were expected to run the test in last year’s car, the SF-24, but Leclerc will also complete his missed testing laps in the SF-23.
As the countdown to the 2025 season begins, Ferrari will unveil their official livery for this season’s car on February 18 at F1’s live launch at the O2 arena, and will release their official car the day after.
