F1 race winner reveals CRASH advice for beating Verstappen

An ex-Formula 1 driver has delivered some radical advice to Max Verstappen's rivals, ahead of the 2025 season.

The Dutchman comes into the new year looking for his fifth consecutive F1 drivers' championship, having held off Lando Norris and the rest of the chasing pack for title number four in 2024.

Former Williams and McLaren star Juan Pablo Montoya left the sport long before Verstappen arrived as a precocious teenager, but admitted to CasinoApps that he sees something of himself in the Red Bull star.

Verstappen is a notoriously hard racer in head to head battles, with last season's battle with Norris resulting in a number of controversial penalties being handed out by race stewards.

Max Verstappen won his fourth straight title in 2024
Verstappen and Norris clashed frequently last season

How can Max Verstappen be beaten?

Montoya has suggested that the best way to duel with the four-time champion is to play him at his own game, being 'willing to crash' in order to earn respect.

He explained: "The only way to race against Max Verstappen is to be willing to crash. Verstappen is always willing to crash, and if you crash a couple of times with him, Verstappen will stop colliding and start respecting you.

"Verstappen plays on the fear that he is crazy and will crash if someone gets in his way. I used to be like that, everyone thought I was stupid and crazy, I was okay crashing but then people got out of my way.

"Anyone who doesn't get out of Verstappen's way ends up crashing. It's all good when you have the better car, but when you don't and you're crashing for the sake of it, you'll start making a bunch of enemies.”

Verstappen rival issues championship threat ahead of 2025
