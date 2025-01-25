Major F1 stars ABSENT as 2025 lineup announced

An exciting lineup has been revealed in a brand-new partnership for Formula 1, but two major teams were absent from the announcement.

The 2025 season brings many exciting changes to the sport, marking Lewis Hamilton's debut season with Ferrari and the final year before the pivotal regulation changes hit the sport in 2026.

Ahead of the official season opener at the Australian Grand Prix in less than two months time, an exciting collaboration has been confirmed for fans to look forward to while the sport takes a break from racing.

A new partnership between F1 and global toy company Mattel has unveiled a brand new range of Hot Wheels cars that feature the authentic liveries of eight current F1 teams, although neither Aston Martin nor Ferrari appeared as part of the release.

The toys, which are available to pre-order, feature the iconic branding and Pirelli tyres of teams such as Red Bull and reigning constructors' champions McLaren, with F1 track sets also due to be released this year.

Ferrari and Aston Martin have not released a Hot Wheels F1 car

F1 and Hot Wheels have announced an official partnership in 2025

F1 and Hot Wheels confirm 2025 partnership

Alongside the new release, F1's latest partnership will see Hot Wheels as a focus across various race weekends in this season's calendar, with fan activations expected at selected grands prix to encourage family attendance.

Following the announcement, Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at F1, said: "It’s fantastic to see the Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection begin to hit the shelves around the world. We want to drive our fans’ passion for racing, and these superbly and intricately designed cars will allow them to experience the drama and excitement of Formula 1 in the palm of their hands at home.”

Roberto Stanichi, Executive Vice President of Hot Wheels and Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets, added: "The spirited response from fans around the world following our Hot Wheels and Formula 1 announcement has been thrilling.

"The next phase of the partnership is all about giving fans the products and experiences that bring the worlds of Hot Wheels and F1 together in a way that has never been done before, and we’re just getting started."

