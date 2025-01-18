Williams announce early release ahead of 2025 season

Williams have announced an early release ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The Grove-based outfit recently welcomed Carlos Sainz to the team, following his departure from Ferrari at the end of 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: BOMBSHELL Verstappen Aston Martin switch claim issued as RIVAL signing confirmed

READ MORE: Verstappen 'statement' fuels SHOCK team switch rumours

Sainz took part in the end-of-season Abu Dhabi tyre test with Williams last December, and shared via his Instagram a picture of his official ‘first day’ at their factory back in Grove.

However, the Spaniard’s entry to the team displaced Franco Colapinto who raced with Williams from the Italian Grand Prix onwards in 2024, and he was unable to secure a full-time seat elsewhere on the F1 grid.

Carlos Sainz is officially a Williams driver

Franco Colapinto was forced to leave Williams as a result of Carlos Sainz's arrival

Williams confirm Miami GP release

Colapinto has since been named reserve driver at Alpine, putting pressure on Jack Doohan with the Australian star reportedly given six races to prove his abilities.

Doohan’s sixth race next year will coincide with the Miami Grand Prix, the fourth iteration of the race since it joined the calendar in 2022.

Last year’s race was won in spectacular fashion by Lando Norris, not only marking his maiden victory, but also launching his championship bid against Max Verstappen.

Ahead of the 2025 Miami GP, Williams have unveiled an early release of the race’s screening at their experience centre, with a limited sale on bookings throughout January.

“Experience race day with unrivalled access and hospitality at the Williams Experience Centre,” the team wrote in a post on X.

F1 fans who purchase tickets will be able to not only watch the Miami GP at the iconic team’s centre, but will also receive a full race debrief from the team, a tour of their Heritage Museum and enjoy a fully-catered day which includes breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Experience race day with unrivalled access and hospitality at the Williams Experience Centre.



20% off bookings using 'MIA20' for the 2025 #MiamiGP screening ⬇️ — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 16, 2025

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related